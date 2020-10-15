Juliana ed Edoardo Stoppa insieme per Ring Fit AdventureYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE PRESENTE AL SPIEL.digitalOPPO lancia A53, nuovo smartphone della serie ACall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del giocoI più famosi titoli tripla A supportano ora le tecnologie NVIDIAIl premier Conte all’inaugurazione del collegamento elettrico tra ...Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19Il virologo Andrea Crisanti : Coronavirus, possibile lockdown a NataleSony lancia l’app Apple TV su una selezione di smart TV

Cambridge Quantum Computing Announces Update to t|ket⟩™ Quantum Software Development Kit Q-SDK

High-performance Q-SDK tket⟩ now enables researchers to execute circuits on Amazon ...

Cambridge Quantum Computing Announces Update to t|ket⟩™ Quantum Software Development Kit (Q-SDK) (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) High-performance Q-SDK tket⟩ now enables researchers to execute circuits on Amazon Braket and IonQ, develop Quantum applications on Windows Cambridge, England, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

IEEE QCE20 Quantum Week – Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) today announced the latest version of tket〉(pronounced "ticket"), its high-performance Quantum Software Development kit (Q-SDK), which now enables Quantum circuit execution on Amazon Braket, a fully managed Quantum Computing service from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IonQ ...
