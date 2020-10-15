Cambridge Quantum Computing Announces Update to t|ket⟩™ Quantum Software Development Kit (Q-SDK) (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) High-performance Q-SDK tket⟩ now enables researchers to execute circuits on Amazon Braket and IonQ, develop Quantum applications on Windows Cambridge, England, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
IEEE QCE20 Quantum Week – Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) today announced the latest version of tket〉(pronounced "ticket"), its high-performance Quantum Software Development kit (Q-SDK), which now enables Quantum circuit execution on Amazon Braket, a fully managed Quantum Computing service from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IonQ ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cambridge QuantumQuantum Computing Quota del mercato 2020, dimensioni, prospettive di crescita globali, tendenze, analisi del settore, attori chiave e previsioni fino al 2026 Lombardia Gazzetta Cambridge Quantum Computing Announces Update to t|ket ™ Quantum Software Development Kit (Q-SDK)
High-performance Q-SDK t|ket now enables researchers to execute circuits on Amazon Braket and IonQ, develop quantum applications on Windows CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE QCE20 ...
La tecnologia in offerta: cosa comprare nel Prime Day
Quest’anno la sesta edizione del Prime Day arriva in ritardo a causa del coronavirus. Due giorni, il 13 e 14 ottobre, a poche settimane dall’inizio della stagione natalizia, per offerte speciali di tu ...
Cambridge QuantumSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cambridge Quantum