C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to Monitor and Protect Vehicles from Design to Decommissioning (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) AutoSec brings unprecedented visibility, control and Protection to vehicle cyberSecurity Management, harmonizing development and implementation of Protections among OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. JERUSALEM, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
C2A Security, a leading provider of trusted Automotive cyberSecurity solutions, announced today the launch of its flagship cyberSecurity product, AutoSec, the First-ever comprehensive cyberSecurity Lifecycle Management Platform. AutoSec meets the rapidly-evolving challenges of vehicle cyberSecurity with an open Platform that empowers industry stakeholders to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
