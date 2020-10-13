Gerresheimer on track for strong second half-year (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) - Third quarter on schedule - Group revenues EUR 349m; 2.1% organic revenue growth in core business - Adjusted EBITDA increases by 4.1% to EUR 75m - Significant improvement in free cash flow to EUR 38m - strong fourth quarter 2020 expected - Guidance for 2020 confirmed DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/
<strong>Gerresheimerstrong> AG delivered profitable growth in its core business in the third quarter of 2020 and confirmed its guidance for 2020 despite temporarily lower demand for high-quality perfume flacons due to Covid-19. "We are working together with vaccine manufacturers to prepare for the global Covid-19 vaccination campaigns. For this purpose, we are building additional capacity for the production of injection vials. Beyond this, there are numerous growth opportunities for us. And we are consequently ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gerresheimer trackSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gerresheimer track