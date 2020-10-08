Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience | Commerce & Analytics Company | Blue Acorn iCi

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) Leading Adobe, Salesforce; Shopify Partner, further strengthenscapabilities across North America BENGALURU, India and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationservices and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement toiCi, Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader inand. The move further strengthens' end-to-endofferings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their ...