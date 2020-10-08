La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli ...La libertà di comunicare mentre guidi la moto: interfono bluetooh per ...Inaugurato il baby pit stop Nido di coccole donato dall'Associazione ...Ha violentato e messo incinta una disabile! Arrestato operatore ...Salute e forma fisica: l'integratore all'ananas drenante per dimagrirePaola Caruso : La sexy anteprima del calendario hotPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito di 22 kg : ecco perchéBollettino Coronavirus mercoledì 7 : I numeri dicono situazione seriaPensioni : 8 milioni di italiani hanno una previdenza complementarePictionary Air : esce dalla carta per finire sugli schermi

Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience | Commerce & Analytics Company | Blue Acorn iCi

Leading Adobe, Salesforce Commerce & Shopify Partner, further strengthens Infosys' Digital ...

Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) Leading Adobe, Salesforce Commerce &; Shopify Partner, further strengthens Infosys' Digital capabilities across North America BENGALURU, India and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to Acquire Blue Acorn iCi, Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in Digital Customer Experience, Commerce and Analytics. The move further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end Customer Experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their ...
