Technopath Clinical Diagnostics Introduces the First Unified, Purpose-Built Quality-Control (QC) Platform Providing a Higher Level of Confidence in the Precision and Accuracy of Patient Sample Results (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) IAMQC Infinity™ is the First Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform for Clinical laboratories to bring together worldwide peer comparisons, advanced QC analytics, proficiency testing data, and daily QC data management functions in real-time on one Unified Platform IAMQC Infinity empowers frontline laboratory staff to spend less time on false-positive QC flags while concentrating on tests that require their attention IAMQC web-based technology, Unified with Infinity's open system flexibility to optimize all QC data generated in the lab, delivers Higher Confidence in analytical testing methods while significantly reducing time, effort, and costs NEW YORK and BALLINA, Ireland, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Technopath, a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Technopath ClinicalDimensioni del mercato In Vitro Diagnostics Sistemi 2020 in rapida crescita con tendenze moderne, strategia di sviluppo, prospettive commerciali, quota di mercato e tasso di crescita, entrate e previsioni fino al 2042 Ciao Juve
Technopath ClinicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Technopath Clinical