Swisscom | Ericsson and Qualcomm join forces to find the world' s most innovative 5G applications

Switzerland's leading telecommunications and IT company Swisscom is joining forces with Ericsson and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies GmbH to identify the world's most innovative startups and research teams working on 5G applications. The five winners of theSwisscom StartUp Challengewill be invited to Switzerland in 2021 for an Exploration Week during which they will have the opportunity to carry out extensive testing on their prototypes in Swisscom's live 5G network and take them to the next level. They will have access to the Swisscom 5G lab, its live network and to 5G devices, and will receive the support of experts and mentors from ... Leggi su iltempo
