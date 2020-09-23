Fallen Legion Revenants a febbraio su ps4 e switchOttimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco onlineXiaomi: in arrivo un nuovo Mi Store a SalernoCall of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...

Avigan® Shows Promising Results in Treatment of COVID Patients in Japan

Completed Phase 3 clinical study paves way for approval request DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ ...

Healthcare solutions provider Global Response Aid (GRA) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) announced that the anti-viral drug Avigan® produced Promising Results in a single-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical study conducted in Japan with the sponsorship of FujiFilm Toyama Chemical. Patients who received Avigan® recovered from COVID-19 symptoms 2.8 days earlier, on average, compared with the control group. Analysis showed Patients had a statistically significant higher probability to recover when administered Avigan® compared with the Patients not receiving the drug. The study involved 156 hospitalized Patients ...
