Poste in row with antitrust over registered-mail fine (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) It added that the "reference to serious damage to the country's judicial system is baffling". The company said it would "defend its image and reputation, its rights and the correctness of its conduct"... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Poste rowSaints Row The Third Remastered, annunciata la data d'uscita Money.it Poste in row with antitrust over registered-mail fine
ROME, SEP 15 - Poste Italiane on Tuesday hit back at allegations levelled against it by the antitrust authority as it fined the postal company five million euros for "improper commercial practices" re ...
Poste rowSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Poste row