Il piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inauditaOPPO lancia ColorOS 11, con Android 11Che meraviglia... Eva Henger più sexy che mai incanta i follower Passione hot... Raffaella Fico super sexy col fidanzatoElisabetta Gregoraci: Flavio ha sbagliato molto nella nostra storia

Concept Medical announces index patient enrolment in world' s first Randomized Controlled Trial with Sirolimus Coated Balloon for the treatment of Superficial Femoral Artery SFA in Peripheral Artery Disease

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention ...

zazoom
Commenta
Concept Medical announces index patient enrolment in world's first Randomized Controlled Trial with Sirolimus Coated Balloon for the treatment of Superficial Femoral Artery (SFA) in Peripheral Artery Disease (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has announced the enrolment of the first patient in the FUTURE SFA (Randomized Controlled Trial of first Sirolimus Coated Balloon VersUs StandaRd Balloon Angioplasty in The treatment of Superficial Femoral Artery and Popliteal Artery Disease). The index patient was successfully enrolled on 11th September in Singapore. FUTURE SFA is a Randomized, double blind, ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Concept Medical
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Concept Medical Concept Medical announces index patient