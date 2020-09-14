Concept Medical announces index patient enrolment in world's first Randomized Controlled Trial with Sirolimus Coated Balloon for the treatment of Superficial Femoral Artery (SFA) in Peripheral Artery Disease (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has announced the enrolment of the first patient in the FUTURE SFA (Randomized Controlled Trial of first Sirolimus Coated Balloon VersUs StandaRd Balloon Angioplasty in The treatment of Superficial Femoral Artery and Popliteal Artery Disease). The index patient was successfully enrolled on 11th September in Singapore. FUTURE SFA is a Randomized, double blind, ... Leggi su iltempo
