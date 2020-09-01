Zoomlion Announces 2020 Interim Report: Net Profit Increases 55.97% YoY (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) released its 2020 Interim Report on August 21. Key Highlights: "Though affected by COVID-19, the construction machinery industry in China experienced sustained growth due to China's macroeconomic regulations, New Infrastructure projects and the rebound of smart manufacturing," said Yang Duzhi, Secretary of the Board of Zoomlion. "During the Reporting period, we focused on scale, Profit, operating cash flow and sustainable growth. We will continue to implement an end-to-end business management model, accelerate digital transformation, control business risks, and improve management efficiency."

