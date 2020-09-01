NexWAFE strengthens management with new CEO (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/



NexWAFE today announced that Davor Sutija will join the company as CEO starting September 1st. Davor Sutija has extensive experience in leading technology companies and ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NexWAFE strengthens Coronavirus: in Lombardia dal 4 maggio ricomincia pesca sportiva La Sicilia