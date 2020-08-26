Verizon signs new Renewable Energy Purchase Agreements bringing total to 840 MW of renewable energy (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 26, 2020, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, Verizon Communications Inc. today announced that it has entered into four more long-term renewable energy Purchase Agreements, REPAs, totaling more than 450 megawatts, MW, of renewable energy capacity as part of its commitment ... Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Verizon signs