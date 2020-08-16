Van Persie: «Lukaku finalmente felice all’Inter con Conte» – VIDEO (Di domenica 16 agosto 2020) Robin Van Persie ha parlato di Romelu Lukaku e del suo speciale rapporto che lo lega ad Antonio Conte Robin Van Persie ha parlato di Romelu Lukaku e del suo speciale rapporto che lo lega ad Antonio Conte. Queste le sue parole. «Lukaku ha fatto la scelta giusta andando all’Inter, ha ritrovato sicurezza e ha già segnato una trentina di gol. Sta facendo bene anche in Europa e ha mostrato grande intesa con i compagni e con l’allenatore Antonio Conte, visto da fuori sembra davvero che se la stia spassando. Segna tanto, è in forma smagliante e gioca per un grande club come l’Inter. Sembra davvero che sia tanto felice. Negli ultimi anni allo United non lo era più, mentre ... Leggi su calcionews24
