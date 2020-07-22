Mafia: Definitive Edition – primo gameplay trailerDescenders arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchIl social trading: perché va così di modaDiletta Leotta e Daniele Scardina non stanno più insieme?Il cantante Gianluca Grignani è stato mollato dalla moglie FrancescaReview Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...

First-of-its-kind Global Survey Reveals Sharks are Functionally Extinct from Many Reefs

Global FinPrint, a Paul G. Allen Family Foundation initiative, finds that hope remains if key ...

First-of-its-kind Global Survey Reveals Sharks are Functionally Extinct from Many Reefs (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) Global FinPrint, a Paul G. Allen Family Foundation initiative, finds that hope remains if key conservation measures are employed SEATTLE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 A new landmark study published today in Nature by Global FinPrint Reveals Sharks are absent on Many of the world's coral Reefs, indicating they are too rare to fulfill their normal role in the ecosystem, and have become "Functionally Extinct." Of the 371 Reefs Surveyed in 58 countries, Sharks were not observed on nearly 20 percent, indicating a widespread decline that has gone undocumented on this scale until now. The Survey also identified conservation measures that could lead to recovery of these iconic ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

