RareCyte® announces the Orion spatial biology platform with breakthrough technology for same-day highly multiplexed tissue analysis

... July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RareCyte, Inc., a company focused on providing Precision biology ...

RareCyte® announces the Orion™ spatial biology platform with breakthrough technology for same-day highly multiplexed tissue analysis
A complete platform of instrumentation, software, and reagents for rapid fluorescence staining and 21-channel whole-slide imaging SEATTLE, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RareCyte, Inc., a company focus ...
