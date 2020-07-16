Quectel and Broadcom cooperate to launch superior performance dual-band sub-meter level GNSS positioning module for eMobility (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) SHANGHAI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules announced today the release of its LC29D module. The LC29D is a sub-meter level GNSS module that integrates dead reckoning (DR) and multi-band (L1/L5) real-time kinematic (RTK) algorithm technologies with fast convergence times and reliable performance. The module supports dual-band GNSS raw data output and integrates 6-axis IMU sensor to deliver high-accuracy positioning performance in seconds. Based on the Broadcom BCM47758 GNSS chip, the LC29D can concurrently

