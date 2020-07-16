Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

Quectel and Broadcom cooperate to launch superior performance dual-band sub-meter level GNSS positioning module for eMobility

#altro SHANGHAI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier ...

Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules announced today the release of its LC29D module. The LC29D is a sub-meter level GNSS module that integrates dead reckoning, DR, and multi-band, L1/L5, real-time kinematic, RTK, algorithm technologies with fast ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

