OpenSynergy Collaborates With Google and Qualcomm on Virtualizing Android Automotive OS (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) BERLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



OpenSynergy, today announced its yearlong collaboration With Google and Qualcomm on a reference platform With a virtualized Android Automotive OS instance running on top of OpenSynergy's COQOS Hypervisor SDK and Qualcomm's Snapdragon SA8155 Automotive System on Chip (SoC). Google has announced collaborations With several vehicle manufacturers to power in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems With Android Automotive OS, Google's open-source Android platform. The Automotive sector is moving towards consolidating increasingly complex and heterogeneous hardware subsystems such as the Instrument Cluster, Infotainment, Head up display etc. onto a single System on Chip (SoC) With mixed-criticality (safety-critical and non-critical) requirements. This enables tighter software integration between the subsystems, and allows for cost and weight ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : OpenSynergy Collaborates