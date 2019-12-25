Busnago : Marocchino tenta di strangolare un anziano e di rapire una ...Gaeta : Giancarlo Peveri investito e ucciso: 23enne positivo al droga ...Rapina sala giochi Qui Gioco a Legnago: titolare ucciso a colpi di ...Castellaneta, venerdì 27 dicembre si inaugura la mostra di arte ...Antonio Cassano cacciato da Tiki Taka: l'annuncio di Pierluigi PardoCapitan Tsubasa Holly e Benji, da oggi 23 dicembre il remake : sigla ...Augusta : La giovane consigliere Irene Sauro morta in un incidente ...Buone feste 2019! Frasi di auguri WhatsApp più famose sul NataleBelen Rodriguez a Che Tempo Che Fa: Ecco perché mia sorella non si ...Giuseppe Bergomi: Ripresa da Napoli, basta togliersi i pensieri ...

Diciamolo con una canzone | White Christmas

Diciamolo con una canzone | White Christmas I'm dreaming of a White Christmas Just like the ones I used to know Where the tree tops glisten And ...

I'm dreaming of a White Christmas Just like the ones I used to know Where the tree tops glisten And children listen To hear sleigh bells in the snow I'm dreaming of a White Christmas With every Christmas card I write May your days, may your days, may your days Be merry and bright And may all your Christmas' be White I'm dreaming of a White Christmas Just like the ones I used to know Where the tree tops glisten And children listen To hear sleigh bells in the snow I'm dreaming of a White Christmas With every Christmas card I write May your days, may your days, may your days Be merry and bright May all your Christmas' be White I'm dreaming of a White Christmas With every Christmas card I write May your days, be merry and bright And may all your Christmas' be White

