Diciamolo con una canzone: White Christmas (Di mercoledì 25 dicembre 2019) I'm dreaming of a White Christmas Just like the ones I used to know Where the tree tops glisten And children listen To hear sleigh bells in the snow I'm dreaming of a White Christmas With every Christmas card I write May your days, may your days, may your days Be merry and bright And may all your Christmas' be White I'm dreaming of a White Christmas Just like the ones I used to know Where the tree tops glisten And children listen To hear sleigh bells in the snow I'm dreaming of a White Christmas With every Christmas card I write May your days, may your days, may your days Be merry and bright May all your Christmas' be White I'm dreaming of a White Christmas With every Christmas card I write May your days, be merry and bright And may all your Christmas' be WhiteDiciamolo con una canzone: White Christmas pubblicato su TVBlog.it 25 dicembre 2019 09:13.
