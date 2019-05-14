Cate Blanchett | 50 anni di sofisticata bellezza

50 anni di Cate Blanchett in 50 film - dal peggiore al migliore : 50. Claire Simòne in The Monuments Men (2014)49. Kaboria (1990)48. Madre nel corto Red (2017)47. Charlotte Gray (2001)46. Kaa in Mowgli - Il figlio della giungla (2018)45. Lena Brandt in Intrigo a Berlino (2006)44. Lola in The Man Who Cried - L'uomo che pianse (2000)43. Elizabeth Ashton nella miniserie Heartland (1994)42. Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)41. Lou in Ocean's 8 (2018)40. Nancy in Knight of Cups (2015)39. Rosie in Parklands (1996) ...