Mercedes Sees New A-Class Sedan Boosting Sales Amid SUV Craze

Mercedes Sees New A-Class Sedan Boosting Sales Amid SUV Craze Bloomberg, -- In a luxury auto market where sport utility vehicles are now a solid majority of Sales, ...

(Di venerdì 8 febbraio 2019)

In a luxury auto market where sport utility vehicles are now a solid majority of Sales, Mercedes-Benz is betting a new entry-level Sedan is the ticket to growth. The Daimler AG-owned brand, which has led the U.S. premium auto ...
