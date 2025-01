Bergamonews.it - IVS 2026 Call for Papers is open

Share your expertise at IVS: submit your research and ideas to be a part of the leading event in the valves industry.Contributions shall be based on IVSconference themes:– Standardization & Standards Development– Digital Technologies Applied to Valves, Actuation and Control– Valve Design and Materials for Severe Services– Advanced Sealing Solutions for Industrial Valves– AI Applied to Mechanical Design, Procurement and Manufacturing– Additive manufacturingDeadline for submissions: October 31st , 2025.Get more info and submit your paper.