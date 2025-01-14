Walletium Introduces the TEX Token

Walletium lets customers manage digital assets and traditional currencies on their own terms

all in one place. With the help of Walletium's native TEX Token, sending Tokens becomes simpler and faster

even if customers don't hold them beforehand.TEX is the operational backbone of the Walletium network:Central to Walletium is the Walletium Keyring, a universally formatted system for addresses and assets. Customers can freely import, create, and manage their addresses and private keys—without rigid workflows. We've designed Walletium to adapt to our customers, ensuring convenience never compromises security.One of Walletium's standout innovations is its near-zero fee internal transfers, covering Token swaps and P2P transactions. Inside the Walletium ecosystem, customers can send Tokens quickly and at minimal cost—even if they temporarily lack that Token.
