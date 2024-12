Ilfoglio.it - Understanding Luigi Mangione starting from this atmosphere of perpetual aggression

article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] . Yes or no is our society becoming particularly fierce, a society, I mean, that preaches tolerance and mutualamong different people, yet spares no effort to make you pay dearly if you contradict someone on political opinions or do something that risks harming them? Just a few days ago, in a central street of New York, a corpse riddled with bullets was found lying on the ground. It was the body of Brian Thompson, a senior executive of a health insurance company. It's well known that these companies are notorious for doing everything possible to pay as little as they can—or sometimes not paying their policyholders at all. So much so that in the United States, 26-year-old, an Italian-Americana well-off bourgeois family with an exceptional academic background, is accused of waiting for Thompson on the street in the early hours of the morning, pointing a gun at him, and shooting him three times in the back.