TEKLYNX Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award
AUCH, France, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
TEKLYNX International, known for helping companies barcode better with their labeling Software and customer support, was Named one of the winners of this year's Top Software &; Tech Award by Food Logistics and Supply &; Demand Chain Executive. This Award spotlights new-to-market Software and Technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency, and visibility to the supply chain space."We are thrilled to be Named one of the 2024 Top Software &; Tech providers for SENTINEL, our label printing automation solution," said Thierry Mauger, President of TEKLYNX International. "In a recent survey we conducted, nearly 50% of respondents said automation is what will help their business the most in the next five years. SENTINEL does just that for labeling.
TEKLYNX International, known for helping companies barcode better with their labeling Software and customer support, was Named one of the winners of this year's Top Software &; Tech Award by Food Logistics and Supply &; Demand Chain Executive. This Award spotlights new-to-market Software and Technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency, and visibility to the supply chain space."We are thrilled to be Named one of the 2024 Top Software &; Tech providers for SENTINEL, our label printing automation solution," said Thierry Mauger, President of TEKLYNX International. "In a recent survey we conducted, nearly 50% of respondents said automation is what will help their business the most in the next five years. SENTINEL does just that for labeling.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - TEKLYNX Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award
- TEKLYNX Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award
- TEKLYNX Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award - "We are thrilled to be named one of the 2024 Top Software & Tech providers for SENTINEL, our label printing automation solution," said Thierry Mauger, President of TEKLYNX International. "In a recent ... (tmcnet.com)
Banco Bpm corre in Borsa (+2,3%), debole Unicredit quotidiano.net
50 anni di storia, passione e sport per il gruppo ciclistico 3B Salgareda quotidiano.net
L’accusa a Jay-Z: «Ha stuprato una 13enne al party degli Mtv Awards» quotidiano.net
Divieto di espatrio per il gioielliere di Grinzane Cavour che uccise due rapinatori: "Stava progettando la ... quotidiano.net
Sci: aveva 91 anni. Addio a Morselli, un grande della Sef sport.quotidiano.net
Terremoto nel casertano, i sindaci chiudono le scuole. Attivato lo stato di emergenza casertanews.it
Civitanovese e Fermana, un punto che serve a poco ilrestodelcarlino.it
50 anni di storia, passione e sport per il gruppo ciclistico 3B Salgareda quotidiano.net
L’accusa a Jay-Z: «Ha stuprato una 13enne al party degli Mtv Awards» quotidiano.net
Divieto di espatrio per il gioielliere di Grinzane Cavour che uccise due rapinatori: "Stava progettando la ... quotidiano.net
Sci: aveva 91 anni. Addio a Morselli, un grande della Sef sport.quotidiano.net
Terremoto nel casertano, i sindaci chiudono le scuole. Attivato lo stato di emergenza casertanews.it
Civitanovese e Fermana, un punto che serve a poco ilrestodelcarlino.it
Video TEKLYNX Named