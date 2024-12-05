HKTDC to Create Boundless Business Opportunities with Three Major Trade Fairs for Toy Baby Products and Stationery in Early January 2025

Liberoquotidiano.it | 5 dic 2024
(Adnkronos) - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 -Register for FREE Buyer Badge: https://tinyurl.com/3wpf8hr2Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 51st Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 16th Hong Kong BabyProducts Fair and the 23rd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair(jointly organised with Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd) will be held from 6-9 January 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Three concurrent Fairs – themed New Play for All – are expected to welcome more than 2,500 global exhibitors, showcasing a diverse selection of smart toys, quality Baby Products and innovative Stationery for all ages. In 2024, the Fairs attracted some 83,000 buyers from 135 countries and regions.Wide range of exhibits at Asia's flagship toys fairIn the coming edition, Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and 'World of Toys' pavilion which features mainly European exhibits, will once again set up pavilions, showcasing the latest toys and games from around the world.
HKTDC to Create Boundless Business Opportunities with Three Major Trade Fairs for Toy Baby Products and Stationery in Early January 2025

Liberoquotidiano.it - HKTDC to Create Boundless Business Opportunities with Three Major Trade Fairs for Toy, Baby Products, and Stationery in Early January 2025

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • HKTDC to Create Boundless Business Opportunities with Three Major Trade Fairs for Toy, Baby Products, and Stationery in Early January 2025
  • hktdc to create boundlessHKTDC to Create Boundless Business Opportunities with Three Major Trade Fairs for Toy, Baby Products, and Stationery in Early January 2025 - HKTDC to Create Boundless Business Opportunities with Three Major Trade Fairs for Toy, Baby Products, and Stationery in Early January 2025 ... (manilatimes.net)
  • hktdc to create boundlessHKTDC to create boundless business opportunities with five major trade fairs in early January 2025 - Adding to the Hong Kong’s business advantages, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) gathers the latest market intelligence and form partnerships to develop business for corporations. Mr Daniel ... (zawya.com)
Video HKTDC Create