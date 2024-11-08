The Trade Facilitation Commission release their report entitled ENSURING ECONOMIC GROWTH

Lord Agnew, chairman of the Trade Facilitation Commission (TFC) : "For the UK to thrive, we must streamline and digitise our Trade processes, eliminating barriers to GROWTH and strengthening our position as a global trading nation."LONDON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/
At an event held in the House of Lords on 5th November, The Trade Facilitation Commission released their detailed report and announced a series of proposals aimed at boosting the UK's ECONOMIC GROWTH by modernising and simplifying customs and border processes. As the government places ECONOMIC GROWTH at the forefront of its agenda, the TFC urges immediate action on Trade Facilitation to support UK businesses and increase GDP per capita.Reflecting on the urgency of these reforms, Shanker Singham, Trade expert and co vice Chair of the TFC, noted, "Trade Facilitation could unlock an increase of up to £3,500 in GDP per capita per UK household, bringing greater prosperity through more efficient border processes and reduced friction for businesses.
