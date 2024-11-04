Geek+ Debuts First Vision Only Robot Solution in collaboration with Intel to Empower Smart Logistics with Depth Vision

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Geek+, in collaboration with Intel, launched the world's First Vision Only Robot Solution equipped with the Intel Visual Navigation Modules, driving the digital and Intelligent transformation of the Logistics industry with cutting-edge technology. As the world's First Vision Only Robot Solution equipped with the Intel Visual Navigation Modules, the Geek+ Vision Only Robot Solution not Only possesses Depth Vision perception enabled by the Intel RealSense camera, but also features deep algorithmic innovations in V-SLAM positioning, composite detection networks, and Robot following. This allows for highly accurate positioning, navigation, and obstacle avoidance, helping enterprises effectively cope with diverse and complex Logistics scenarios while enhancing both efficiency and accuracy.
