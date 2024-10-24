“Volevo essere abusata”. Il fedelissimo di Musumeci rilancia sui social un post choc su Elly Schlein (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Un post che sta facendo discutere e che da giorni ha iniziato a fare capolino sui social, scatenando non poche polemiche. Si tratta di un’immagine di Elly Schlein accompagnata dalla scritta: “Ricordo una volta i fascisti volevano abusare di me, ma poi fuggirono”. A rilanciare il commento è stata, tra le altre, anche la pagina di Salvo Coppolino, dirigente regionale di “Diventerà Bellissima”, il gruppo parlamentare all’Ars che nella precedente legislatura siciliana è stato fondato da Nello Musumeci, oggi ministro della Protezione Civile.Leggi anche: Attacco israeliano a Gaza: 16 morti in una scuola, ci sono anche dei bambini Una battuta di pessimo gusto, ampiamente condannabile. E che ha visto il Pd sollevarsi subito contro Coppolino, considerato un fedelissimo di Musumeci. La replica è arrivata immediata: “Becero maschilismo, il ministro condanni e prenda le distanze”. Thesocialpost.it - “Volevo essere abusata”. Il fedelissimo di Musumeci rilancia sui social un post choc su Elly Schlein Leggi tutta la notizia su Thesocialpost.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Unche sta facendo discutere e che da giorni ha iniziato a fare capolino sui, scatenando non poche polemiche. Si tratta di un’immagine diaccompagnata dalla scritta: “Ricordo una volta i fascisti volevano abusare di me, ma poi fuggirono”. Are il commento è stata, tra le altre, anche la pagina di Salvo Coppolino, dirigente regionale di “Diventerà Bellissima”, il gruppo parlamentare all’Ars che nella precedente legislatura siciliana è stato fondato da Nello, oggi ministro della Protezione Civile.Leggi anche: Attacco israeliano a Gaza: 16 morti in una scuola, ci sono anche dei bambini Una battuta di pessimo gusto, ampiamente condannabile. E che ha visto il Pd sollevarsi subito contro Coppolino, considerato undi. La replica è arrivata immediata: “Becero maschilismo, il ministro condanni e prenda le distanze”.

