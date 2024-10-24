Chicago Med: Halloween arriva al Gaffney Chicago Medical Center! (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Halloween arriva in anticipo per i fan di Chicago Med! Con gli show di One Chicago in pausa da mercoledì prossimo, il nuovo episodio andato in onda ieri negli stati uniti è l’episodio di Halloween di Chicago Med! In “Bad Habits”, Halloween arriva e la notte più spettrale dell’anno porta un bel po’ di caos al pronto soccorso perché, ovviamente, Halloween porterà un’ondata di casi selvaggi! Come dice la sinossi dell’episodio, i nostri dottori saranno molto occupati ad Halloween e sembra che le tensioni al pronto soccorso si faranno sentire quando Charles si scontrerà con Jackie sulla migliore linea d’azione per un caso psichiatrico. La sinossi dice anche che Asher lavorerà per aiutare a curare una donna incinta con un figlio autistico. Nerdpool.it - Chicago Med: Halloween arriva al Gaffney Chicago Medical Center! Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)in anticipo per i fan diMed! Con gli show di Onein pausa da mercoledì prossimo, il nuovo episodio andato in onda ieri negli stati uniti è l’episodio didiMed! In “Bad Habits”,e la notte più spettrale dell’anno porta un bel po’ di caos al pronto soccorso perché, ovviamente,porterà un’ondata di casi selvaggi! Come dice la sinossi dell’episodio, i nostri dottori saranno molto occupati ade sembra che le tensioni al pronto soccorso si faranno sentire quando Charles si scontrerà con Jackie sulla migliore linea d’azione per un caso psichiatrico. La sinossi dice anche che Asher lavorerà per aiutare a curare una donna incinta con un figlio autistico.

