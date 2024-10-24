Attention Raises $14 Million to Augment all Sales Functions with AI-powered Automations (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Attention, the platform that transforms customer conversations into actionable insights, announced today its $14 Million Series A funding to power its next phase of growth. The investment was led by Alven, with participation from Eniac, 645 Ventures, Aglae, Frst, and Liquid2. The funding highlights the growing demand for Attention's AI product and solutions as the business saw a 10x revenue increase this year, with customers including Crunchbase, BambooHR, Aircall, and Clay amongst others. Founded by repeat entrepreneurs and former competitors, Anis Bennaceur and Matthias Wickenburg, Attention addresses a critical need in the market: enabling revenue teams to unlock and utilize the valuable data hidden in customer interactions. Traditional methods of capturing and analyzing this data are expensive, error-prone, and incomplete.

