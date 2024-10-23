Mourinho: «Se sanzionano il City, lo United può vincere la Premier del 2018: così meriterei una medaglia» (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) José Mourinho, tecnico del Fenerbahce, è intervenuto in conferenza stampa in vista della gara contro il “suo” United che si disputerà domani sera. Tanti i temi trattati, dall’emozione di ritrovare il suo vecchio club passando per le ambizioni del club turco in Europa e per arrivare al suo rapporto con Ferguson, che è stato mandato via dai Red Devils in una stramba politica di riduzione dei costi, come avevamo scritto qui. Mourinho in conferenza Jose Mourinho ha scherzato sul fatto che potrebbe ancora vincere un titolo di Premier League con il Manchester United – se i rivali del Manchester City dovessero affrontare una punizione retrospettiva per presunte violazioni finanziarie. «Non sono felice se le cose allo United non vanno bene. Sono stato felice lì, abbiamo vinto un Europa League e guadagnato un secondo posto in Premier. Gli auguro sempre il meglio possibile. Ilnapolista.it - Mourinho: «Se sanzionano il City, lo United può vincere la Premier del 2018: così meriterei una medaglia» Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilnapolista.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) José, tecnico del Fenerbahce, è intervenuto in conferenza stampa in vista della gara contro il “suo”che si disputerà domani sera. Tanti i temi trattati, dall’emozione di ritrovare il suo vecchio club passando per le ambizioni del club turco in Europa e per arrivare al suo rapporto con Ferguson, che è stato mandato via dai Red Devils in una stramba politica di riduzione dei costi, come avevamo scritto qui.in conferenza Joseha scherzato sul fatto che potrebbe ancoraun titolo diLeague con il Manchester– se i rivali del Manchesterdovessero affrontare una punizione retrospettiva per presunte violazioni finanziarie. «Non sono felice se le cose allonon vanno bene. Sono stato felice lì, abbiamo vinto un Europa League e guadagnato un secondo posto in. Gli auguro sempre il meglio possibile.

