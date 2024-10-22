Ravennatoday.it - Victoria massey, Claudio tassinari e Pádhraic O' Cuinneagáin in scena alla Corelli
Light plane crash in western Melbourne - A light aircraft has crashed at an airfield in western Melbourne. The crash occurred about 11.20am in an airfield on Aerodrome Road, Parwan, 50km northwest of Melbourne’s CBD. It’s unclear what caused ... (theaustralian.com.au)
Mega-job fair to be held in Sunrise this week. Here's what you need to know if you go. - SUNRISE - More than 150 company hiring managers and recruiters will be looking to fill thousands of positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise this week. The companies are hiring for positions in ... (cbsnews.com)
Halls of residence applications soar as students face tough competition - By John Gerritsen of RNZ Many universities are reporting an increase in applications for halls of residence next year. Students told RNZ competition f ... (newstalkzb.co.nz)Video di Tendenza