Il Grand Egyptian Museum apre alcune gallerie dopo 20 anni di lavoro (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Esteso su quasi 50 mila metri quadri, ospiterà oltre 100 mila reperti diventando così il più Grande museo archeologico al mondo. Costato più di 1 miliardo di dollari, il Grand Egyptian Museum non ha ancora del tutto aperto i battenti, ma presto accoglierà 4 mila visitatori. Il mega progetto sulla storica dell'antico Egitto, edificato nei pressi delle piramidi di Giza al Cairo, ospiterà una selezione di turisti in 12 sale e gallerie che esporranno migliaia di reliquie che richiamano la religione e la dottrina diffuse all'epoca dei faraoni. Previsto inizialmente per il 2012, ha ritardato la sua apertura per i costi troppo alti, i disordini politici nel Paese e soprattutto la pandemia da Covid-19. Una piramide vista dall'interno del museo (Getty Images).

