Kvantify launches physics-based binding affinity-software for drug discovery with high accuracy and unprecedented speed

Kvantify has launched a new computational method that can accelerate the early phases of drug discovery. The method stands out significantly from other solutions on the market and is a strong addition to Kvantify's computational drug discovery platform, Koffee. "Currently, benchmark tests show that our binding affinity tool is 100 times faster than comparable state-of-the-art methods with the same level of accuracy," says Hans Henrik Knudsen, CEO of Kvantify. binding affinity is a key parameter in drug discovery that refers to the strength of the interaction between a drug (or molecule) and its target protein.

