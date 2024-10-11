Kvantify has launched a new computational method that can accelerate the early phases of drug discovery. The method stands out significantly from other solutions on the market and is a strong addition to Kvantify's computational drug discovery platform, Koffee. "Currently, benchmark tests show that our binding affinity tool is 100 times faster than comparable state-of-the-art methods with the same level of accuracy," says Hans Henrik Knudsen, CEO of Kvantify. binding affinity is a key parameter in drug discovery that refers to the strength of the interaction between a drug (or molecule) and its target protein.
Liberoquotidiano.it - Kvantify launches physics-based binding affinity-software for drug discovery with high accuracy and unprecedented speed
Kvantify ApS: Kvantify launches physics-based binding affinity-software for drug discovery with high accuracy and unprecedented speed - Koffee binding affinity is the latest addition to Kvantify's computational drug discovery platform, helping the pharmaceutical and biotech industries design new drugs with an unmatched combination ... (finanznachrichten.de)
Kvantify launches physics-based binding affinity-software for drug discovery with high accuracy and unprecedented speed - Kvantify has launched a new computational method that can accelerate the early phases of drug discovery. The method stands out significantly from other solutions on the market and is a strong addition ... (finance.yahoo.com)
Ageas announces exclusive negotiations to strengthen its partnership with UK over 50s specialist Saga - Ageas announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Saga plc, the UK specialist provider of products and services to people aged over 50, to establish a 20-year partnership with Saga ... (finanznachrichten.de)
FOTO/ Il Prefetto Riflesso in visita alla Questura di Avellino anteprima24.it
Ucraina, Zelensky arriva in Vaticano per incontrare il Papa lapresse.it
“Ponti tra generazioni": a Camini si promuovono cultura e solidarietà per una società giusta reggiotoday.it
Giornate Fai d’Autunno 2024, dal palazzo dei Florio al castello di Farnetella: ecco i più insoliti e curiosi ... ilfattoquotidiano.it