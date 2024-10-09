Formiche.net - Chi è Laurene Powell Jobs, l’amica (e finanziatrice) di Kamala Harris
Seller lops $6M off price of mansion on SF’s Billionaires’ Row - In August, Stone Real Estate Holdings bought a mansion a half block away with a basement British pub at 2799 Broadway for $29.15 million. Sources said the buyer behind the LLC was Greg Peters, co-CEO ... (therealdeal.com)
Forbes recognizes Inslee for his commitment to climate action, new workforce initiative launched - Governor Jay Inslee recently attended Climate Week NYC and was recognized in Forbes Magazine’s inaugural Sustainability Leaders List. (lynnwoodtimes.com)
‘Fed up’ fundraiser blows whistle on how celebs, high rollers have taken over Democratic Party - Evan Barker is "fed up" with corrupt billionaires such as George Soros and celebrities who have taken over the Democrat Party. (bizpacreview.com)
In Primo PianoStage, chi può ottenere un voucher da 10mila euro wired
Netflix cerca in Oriente un nuovo Squid Games it.insideover
Stretta in Italia sulla cannabis light, Ue apre indagine su Ddl Sicurezza brindisireport
Che una delle Capitali europee della cultura sia composta da due città è un fatto unico, ma unica è anche la ... iodonna
Critica al Milan: “Kalulu è diventato un colpaccio di mercato. E Maldini …” pianetamilan