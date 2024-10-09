Chi è Laurene Powell Jobs, l’amica (e finanziatrice) di Kamala Harris (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) L’amicizia vera tra donne, quando c’è, ha un potere incredibile. E il mondo degli affari e la politica non sono l’eccezione. Tra la vicepresidente degli Stati Uniti, Kamala Harris, e l’imprenditrice e filantropa americana, Laurene Powell Jobs, c’è una vecchia e autentica amicizia. Tanto, che la candidata del Partito Democratico considera la vedova di Steve Jobs parte della sua famiglia allargata. Negli ultimi 20 anni, Harris e Powell Jobs hanno legato moltissimo, tanto da essere confidenti sul piano personale e scambiarsi consigli strategici sul piano professionale. Powell Jobs, infatti, ha finanziato economicamente l’ascesa politica dell’amica Harris, aiutandola anche a migliorare la sua immagine pubblica. “Dietro la salita di Kamala Harris c’è la donna più ricca della Silicon Valley”, ha scritto il quotidiano americano The New York Times. Formiche.net - Chi è Laurene Powell Jobs, l’amica (e finanziatrice) di Kamala Harris Leggi tutta la notizia su Formiche.net (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) L’amicizia vera tra donne, quando c’è, ha un potere incredibile. E il mondo degli affari e la politica non sono l’eccezione. Tra la vicepresidente degli Stati Uniti,, e l’imprenditrice e filantropa americana,, c’è una vecchia e autentica amicizia. Tanto, che la candidata del Partito Democratico considera la vedova di Steveparte della sua famiglia allargata. Negli ultimi 20 anni,hanno legato moltissimo, tanto da essere confidenti sul piano personale e scambiarsi consigli strategici sul piano professionale., infatti, ha finanziato economicamente l’ascesa politica del, aiutandola anche a migliorare la sua immagine pubblica. “Dietro la salita dic’è la donna più ricca della Silicon Valley”, ha scritto il quotidiano americano The New York Times.

