Agatha Harkness e Rio Vidal: svelata la relazione tra le due streghe (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Agatha Harkness e Rio Vidal: svelata la relazione tra le due streghe Agatha Harkness e Rio Vidal hanno chiaramente una storia molto intensa in Agatha All Along, e l’episodio 4, “If I Can’t Reach You/Let My Song Teach You”, rivela di più sulla loro misteriosa relazione nell’MCU. La connessione tra Agatha Harkness di Kathryn Hahn e Rio Vidal di Aubrey Plaza è stato un argomento caldo di discussione da quando la serie ha debuttato, in primo episodio infatti si conclude con una loro discussione. Dopo essere stata assente per gli episodi 2 e 3, Rio Vidal è tornata nell’episodio 4, sostituendo in modo controverso Sharon Davis nella congrega sulla Strada delle streghe. Dopo il loro breve scontro nell’episodio 1, “Seekest Thou the Road”, hanno iniziato a circolare speculazioni su una possibile relazione romantica tra Agatha Harkness e Rio Vidal.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Harkness
