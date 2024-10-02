Mars unveils the world' s largest pet parent study to better understand and serve the over one billion pets - and growing - across the globe

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/Incorporated, a global leader in pet care products and services, confectionery, snacking and food and the maker of some of the's most-loved brands, has revealed the results of the'spettoday. With insights from20,000 pets (dog and cat owners)20 countries, theGlobal Petshows the significant influence ofon our lives, delving into the evolving needs of pets, including generational differences in ownership, the most common breeds and new insight into the pain points pets around theexperience today.