Vantage Foundation Connects V&A Solution with Metta Home for a Day of Fun and Learning (Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) BANGKOK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Following their recent partnership, the Vantage Foundation has connected V&A Solution AEC Co Ltd (or "V&A Solution") with Metta Home to host an interactive, engaging, and educational event for the children. A representative from V&A Solution began the day with a simple talk on how to manage money wisely, offering the children helpful advice on saving and spending responsibly. After the session, the children enjoyed a lunch from McDonald's, which added to the lively and positive atmosphere of the day. The event concluded with a range of fun-filled games, including Thai childhood favourites such as Captain's Ball, a memory game, and a balancing water balloon race. The children enthusiastically participated, filling the afternoon with laughter, teamwork, and excitement.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
