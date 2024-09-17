Carabao Cup 2024/2025, Manchester United esagerato: 7-0 al Barnsley (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Serata perfetta a Old Trafford per il Manchester United, che nel match valido per i sedicesimi di finale di Carabao Cup 2024/2025 ha strapazzato il Barnsley. 7-0 il punteggio finale, viziato da ben tre doppiette: a realizzarle sono stati Rashford (16? e 58?), Garnacho (45+2? e 49?) ed Eriksen (81? e 85?). Si è aggiunto poi alla festa anche Antony, che ha trasformato il calcio di rigore del momentaneo 2-0, ritrovando un gol che mancava dallo scorso aprile. Non pervenuto il Barnsley, oggettivamente inferiore ai Red Devils. Nelle altre partite della serata, il Brentford ha superato per 3-1 il Leyton Orient, mentre il Crystal Palace ha conquistato la vittoria sul campo del QPR per 2-1. Nel derby tra squadre di Premier League, invece, il Southampton ha superato ai calci di rigore l’Everton. Carabao Cup 2024/2025, Manchester United esagerato: 7-0 al Barnsley SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
