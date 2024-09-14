AEW | Chris Jericho torna a lottare in CMLL a 30 anni dall’ultima volta

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Ieri notte nella celebre “Arena Mexico” di Città del Messico, laha tenuto lo show “Viernes Espectacular 91versary”. Per l’occasioneto aina 30di distanza. Era infatti il 1995 quandolottò per l’ultimaper la federazione messicana.vs Místico Ieri notteto ina 30di distanza. Il canadese ha fatto ingresso nell’Arena Mexico sulle note della sua canzone Judas, accompagnato da Big Bill. Ha lottato nel main event della serata affrontando Místico in un 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match. “Lionheart” è uscito sconfitto perdendo 2-1 al termine di un match combattuto ed intenso. A fine match Big Bill ha aggredito Místico, ma Orange Cassidy è arrivato in soccorso. Insomma la loro faida è proseguita anche in Messico.