AEW: Chris Jericho torna a lottare in CMLL a 30 anni dall’ultima volta (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Ieri notte nella celebre “Arena Mexico” di Città del Messico, la CMLL ha tenuto lo show “Viernes Espectacular 91 anniversary”. Per l’occasione Chris Jericho è tornato a lottare in CMLL a 30 anni di distanza dall’ultima volta. Era infatti il 1995 quando Jericho lottò per l’ultima volta per la federazione messicana. Jericho vs Místico Ieri notte Chris Jericho è tornato in CMLL a 30 anni di distanza dall’ultima volta. Il canadese ha fatto ingresso nell’Arena Mexico sulle note della sua canzone Judas, accompagnato da Big Bill. Ha lottato nel main event della serata affrontando Místico in un 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match. “Lionheart” è uscito sconfitto perdendo 2-1 al termine di un match combattuto ed intenso. A fine match Big Bill ha aggredito Místico, ma Orange Cassidy è arrivato in soccorso. Insomma la loro faida è proseguita anche in Messico.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
