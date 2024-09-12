Oclean Introducing Three New Products to Elevate Your Smile (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
As Oclean, the brand redefining oral care, gains increasing recognition and appreciation from users worldwide, we remain committed to bringing even better Products to consumers. Today, we are excited to announce the launch of Three innovative additions to our product lineup - Oclean Ease Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Oclean X Lite Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush and Oclean AirPump™ A10 Water Flosser. Oclean Ease: The Perfect Entry to Electric Brushing Designed as the perfect entry-level electric toothbrush, Oclean Ease is ideal for users transitioning from manual toothbrushes to electric. It features a uniquely designed 2-in-1 dustproof lid that functions as both a brushing handle and a travel case, ensuring convenience and hygiene.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
As Oclean, the brand redefining oral care, gains increasing recognition and appreciation from users worldwide, we remain committed to bringing even better Products to consumers. Today, we are excited to announce the launch of Three innovative additions to our product lineup - Oclean Ease Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Oclean X Lite Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush and Oclean AirPump™ A10 Water Flosser. Oclean Ease: The Perfect Entry to Electric Brushing Designed as the perfect entry-level electric toothbrush, Oclean Ease is ideal for users transitioning from manual toothbrushes to electric. It features a uniquely designed 2-in-1 dustproof lid that functions as both a brushing handle and a travel case, ensuring convenience and hygiene.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Oclean Introducing Three New Products to Elevate Your Smile - As oclean, the brand redefining oral care, gains increasing recognition and appreciation from users worldwide, we remain committed to ... prnewswire.co.uk
Video Oclean IntroducingVideo Oclean Introducing