Oclean Introducing Three New Products to Elevate Your Smile

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/As, the brand redefining oral care, gains increasing recognition and appreciation from users worldwide, we remain committed to bringing even betterto consumers. Today, we are excited to announce the launch ofinnovative additions to our product lineup -Ease Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush,X Lite Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush andAirPump™ A10 Water Flosser.Ease: The Perfect Entry to Electric Brushing Designed as the perfect entry-level electric toothbrush,Ease is ideal for users transitioning from manual toothbrushes to electric. It features a uniquely designed 2-in-1 dustproof lid that functions as both a brushing handle and a travel case, ensuring convenience and hygiene.