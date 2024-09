Sinner doping case not closed | Wada can appeal

Leggi tutta la notizia su seriea24

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Jannikis not yet definitively acquitted in thethat involved him., the world anti-agency, has noted against the ruling that found the Italian tennis player innocent. At this time, writes the Tas in the late morning today responding to a request from Adnkronos, “the Court has not registered anbyin relation to the” of. However, it is up to the world anti-agency to formalize the decision not to proceed. “The Arbitral Tribunal – explains the body to Adnkronos – cannot comment on the deadlines for filing anand” cannot announce “whether or not the deadlines have expired. Only the body that made the decision” to file anor not “can confirm the deadline.