PROMISE Technology Brings AI-Ready Storage Solutions to IBC 2024 (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) From 288 TB of compact Storage to Thunderbolt™ 5 connectivity, the 'Dream Team' of Pegasus RAID Storage Solutions are empowering creative professionals in the age of AI. AMSTERDAM and HSINCHU, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
As AI-driven workflows continue to generate vast amounts of data and Storage needs, PROMISE Technology, a leading global RAID Storage provider of streaming data Storage Solutions, is announcing it will showcase at the upcoming IBC 2024 show how its latest Storage Solutions for the rich media industry are up to the task. This year, PROMISE is holding several live demos of how its Pegasus Family of Storage Solutions accelerate the speed of video editing and file transfers in Mac environments. To explore how PROMISE Technology's leading RAID Storage Solutions can optimize AI-driven workflows, please visit Stand 3.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
As AI-driven workflows continue to generate vast amounts of data and Storage needs, PROMISE Technology, a leading global RAID Storage provider of streaming data Storage Solutions, is announcing it will showcase at the upcoming IBC 2024 show how its latest Storage Solutions for the rich media industry are up to the task. This year, PROMISE is holding several live demos of how its Pegasus Family of Storage Solutions accelerate the speed of video editing and file transfers in Mac environments. To explore how PROMISE Technology's leading RAID Storage Solutions can optimize AI-driven workflows, please visit Stand 3.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Unical Aviation Acquires ecube Solutions - Global Experts in Aircraft Storage, Disassembly and Transition Services - Athan, Wales, with additional facilities in Castellón, Spain and Coolidge Municipal Airport, Arizona. aero View original content:https://www. Learn more at www. Read more at www. I believe that the shared capability of our two companies, in one of the most important sectors of the aerospace market, only serves to make it stronger. html . 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unical Aviation, Inc. liberoquotidiano
- AlphaESS, Manufacturer & Energy Service Provider, Unveils All-In-One Energy Storage Solutions for Residential and Commercial Applications at ees Europe/Intersolar in Munich 2024 - A pilot project in Lithuania deploys 12 STORION-LC372 cabinets for a 2MW/4MWh system, supporting local Brewery's green energy goals with an advanced liquid cooling solution. Modular and easy-to-install design meets the diverse needs of European markets. prnewswire. This year's event theme, "Easy System Integration for Residential and Commercial Customers", aligns with AlphaESS's holistic product portfolio, including home battery systems, and commercial, industrial, and utility-scale energy storage solutions with intelligent energy management. liberoquotidiano
- Eenovance Unveils Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions at SNEC 2024 - Eenovance Energy's self-developed Battery Management Systems (BMS), Power Conversion Systems (PCS), and Energy Management Systems (EMS) offer advanced technical features and powerful functionalities. Commercial and industrial energy storage products from Eenovance offer unique advantages to address these issues. SHANGHAI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 17th International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy (Shanghai) Conference, Eenovance Energy proudly showcased its latest advancements in energy storage technology. liberoquotidiano
- Motorola Moto G24 in offerta su Amazon a meno di 100€: è il low cost su cui puntare - Il Motorola Moto G24 è in offerta: il prezzo si riduce ben al di sotto dei 90 euro rendendo lo smartphone il low cost da prendere oggi ... tecnologia.libero
- Edge 50 e Edge 50 Neo di Motorola: il perfetto equilibrio tra eleganza e potenza - Motorola annuncia i nuovi smartphone edge 50 ed edge 50 neo, i nuovi device della gamma Edge 50 che si espande ulteriormente. tech.everyeye
- Motorola Moto G85 è in offerta: è lo smartphone giusto a meno di 250€ - Il Motorola Moto G85 è in offerta e costa meno di 250 euro: si tratta del best buy di oggi per chi cerca un nuovo smartphone da meno di 250 euro. hdblog
Video PROMISE TechnologyVideo PROMISE Technology