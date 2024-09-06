Le thin brows stanno davvero tornando di moda?

Leggi tutta la notizia su amica

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) E se le sopracciglia perfette fossero quelle sottili? Gli archi finidi? Leeyesono state uno dei trend più forti degli Anni 90 e Y2K. Non c’è stata un’icona di quegli anni che non avesse le sopracciglia ridotte ai minimi termini, da Christina Aguilera a Pamela Anderson. E insieme a loro, ogni donna dai 14 anni in poi munita di pinzetta ha sfoggiato, per circa un decennio, archi amplissimi o leggiadre ali di gabbiano. Se questo ritorno fosse definitivo sarebbe la gioia non solo per chi è nella fase di scoperta del passato, ma anche per le nostalgiche Y2K, le cui sopracciglia non si sono mai riprese dal trauma e non sanno come far ricrescere le sopracciglia.