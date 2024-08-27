Nice Footwear | L' evoluzione tecnologica dell' artigianato di lusso

Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) C’era una volta l’artigiano. La sua esperienza, la tradizione tramandata da generazioni, erano una sicurezza competitiva. Ora fare il prodotto non basta più. Bisogna sapersi destreggiare tra le normative europee, adeguarsi alle linee guida sulla sostenibilità, essere in grado di tracciare ogni momentoa produzione. Chi non si mette su questo binario, può essere bravo quanto vuole ma resta ai margini. Per supportare le imprese, soprattutto quelle piccole, ad affrontare le sfide’innovazionee la domanda di un mercato che richiede oltre a standard di qualità sempre più elevati, la rispondenza alle norme sulla sostenibilità e la chiarezzaa tracciabilità di ogni passaggioa filiera, sono nate specifiche, fortemente innovative in grado di mettere a sistema la tradizione artigiana con la modernitàa tecnologia.