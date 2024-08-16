Fortune Favours the Bold | VT Markets Unveiled a New Global Partnership with Newcastle United

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) - SYDNEY, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/VT, amulti-asset broker, is proud to announce a new. This collaboration unites two entities that exemplify bravery, perseverance, and innovation. "We're proud that VTviewsas the ideal partner to support and elevate its ambitious growth plans inacross the world." said's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone. "We are delighted to welcome another internationally recognised partner to our club and look forward to working closelyVT." "We are incredibly excited about this, a team that exemplifies the same drive for excellence and innovation that we strive for at VT," said Agustin Bilinskis, Head of Strategy Operations, APAC of VT