Fortune Favours the Bold: VT Markets Unveiled a New Global Partnership with Newcastle United (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) - SYDNEY, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
VT Markets, a Global multi-asset broker, is proud to announce a new Partnership with Newcastle United. This collaboration unites two entities that exemplify bravery, perseverance, and innovation. "We're proud that VT Markets views Newcastle United as the ideal partner to support and elevate its ambitious growth plans in Markets across the world." said Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone. "We are delighted to welcome another internationally recognised partner to our club and look forward to working closely with VT Markets." "We are incredibly excited about this Partnership with Newcastle United, a team that exemplifies the same drive for excellence and innovation that we strive for at VT Markets," said Agustin Bilinskis, Head of Strategy Operations, APAC of VT Markets.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
VT Markets, a Global multi-asset broker, is proud to announce a new Partnership with Newcastle United. This collaboration unites two entities that exemplify bravery, perseverance, and innovation. "We're proud that VT Markets views Newcastle United as the ideal partner to support and elevate its ambitious growth plans in Markets across the world." said Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone. "We are delighted to welcome another internationally recognised partner to our club and look forward to working closely with VT Markets." "We are incredibly excited about this Partnership with Newcastle United, a team that exemplifies the same drive for excellence and innovation that we strive for at VT Markets," said Agustin Bilinskis, Head of Strategy Operations, APAC of VT Markets.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- DeepL goes global, bringing innovative Language AI solution to 165 new markets - html . " Demand for AI solutions among global businesses is on the rise, with 42% of enterprises already actively deploying AI, and 40% exploring its potential. deepl. DeepL's specialized Language AI platform, which includes its subscription service DeepL Pro, has become a critical investment for global businesses today, addressing language-related challenges ranging from internal communications to customer support and international market expansion. liberoquotidiano
Video Fortune FavoursVideo Fortune Favours