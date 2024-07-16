Celestron Inspire 100AZ $80 in meno con l’offerta Prime Day anticipata

Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnosh

(Di martedì 16 luglio 2024)in offerta speciale per ilDay Se sei un appassionato di astronomia, questa potrebbe essere un’ottima opportunità: con un’offertadelDay, puoi risparmiare $80 sull’acquisto del. Questo telescopio è ideale per osservare i pianeti e la luna da vicino, grazie alla sua qualità e al design leggero e maneggevole. Caratteristiche del telescopioIlè considerato uno dei migliori telescopi per principianti sul mercato. Dotato di un adattatore per smartphone integrato, è perfetto per chi desidera iniziare ad esplorare il cosmo senza spendere una fortuna. La L'articolo$80 inconDayproviene da News Nosh.