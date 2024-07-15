Lady Alice Dazzles in LILYSILK Attire at Wimbledon Championships

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly announces thatManners attended theSemi-Finals dressed inapparel. This appearance epitomizes the brand's elegance and style at one of the world's most prestigious tennis events.Manners, an English columnist, fashion model, and socialite, attended the event in a striking ensemble from's Spring 2024 Collection. Her outfit featured the Natural White Nautical Collar Shirt and Midnight Blue Dubrovnik Button Front Wide Leg Silk Trousers, showcasing the luxurious quality and timeless elegance of's offerings. On Instagram,shared her experience, posting: "Always a good idea and even better when wearing @look.