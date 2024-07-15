Lady Alice Dazzles in LILYSILK Attire at Wimbledon Championships (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly announces that Lady Alice Manners attended the Wimbledon Championships Semi-Finals dressed in LILYSILK apparel. This appearance epitomizes the brand's elegance and style at one of the world's most prestigious tennis events. Lady Alice Manners, an English columnist, fashion model, and socialite, attended the event in a striking ensemble from LILYSILK's Spring 2024 Collection. Her outfit featured the Natural White Nautical Collar Shirt and Midnight Blue Dubrovnik Button Front Wide Leg Silk Trousers, showcasing the luxurious quality and timeless elegance of LILYSILK's offerings. On Instagram, Lady Alice shared her experience, posting: "Always a good idea and even better when wearing @LILYSILK look.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
