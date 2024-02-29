Da Telegram al Marketing Digitale per aziende” Lorenzo Giberti e la sua Orion Digital Group

Da Telegram al Marketing Digitale per aziende”. Lorenzo Giberti e la sua Orion Digital Group (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Lorenzo Giberti racconta il progetto della sua Orion Digital Group: le parole dell’imprenditore Giovane imprenditore di 20 anni alla guida di un’agenzia di Marketing che fattura fino a 1 milione all’anno.  Chi è Lorenzo Giberti?  Ce lo racconta direttamente lui: “Oggi ho 20 anni, ma sono partito da giovanissimo quando il mondo del Digital Marketing era ai suoi albori. Ho fondato Orion Digital Group nel 2019 quando tutto era ancora “semplice” e potevo permettermi di portare avanti i miei oltre 30 clienti con appena 5 collaboratori. Allo scoppio della pandemia è seguita l’era più “calda” dei business Digitali. Di conseguenza, ho raddoppiato il mio team, ...
